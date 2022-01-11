Video From MP Falsely Shared As Crackdown On Namaz In Banaras

Claim

An video of policemen thrashing a group of people and dispersing them in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur is circulating on social media with claims that it shows police crackdown on Muslims for offering namaz on the roads in Banaras. The caption with the video in Hindi translates to, "Free to offer namaz on the roads in Banaras." (Original Text in Hindi: बनारस में रोड पर नमाज पढ़ने की खुली छूट )

Fact

The same video was viral in October, 2021, with false claims that the video shows strict action by police on worshippers in Uttar Pradesh. BOOM had then observed the video and found names of two shops "S. Deen Tailors" and "Friends Shoes" in some of the key frames. We then searched the shops on Google and found that both the shops are located at Gohalpur area, Jabalpur city in Madhya Pradesh. Taking a cue from this, we contacted the shop S. Deen Tailors in Jabalpur city to find out about the video. Irfan, an employee of the shop, told BOOM, that the video is from the same place and it shows an incident when Madhya Pradesh police lathi-charged on worshippers after an Eid procession. We also contacted Jabalpur SP Siddharth Bahuguna who confirmed that the video is from Jabalpur and is related to the Eid procession incident.