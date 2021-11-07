Shashi Tharoor Tweets Morphed Image Of Truck Taking Dig At PM Modi

Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on Saturday tweeted a morphed image of a truck featuring a sarcastic message that takes a dig at the present Narendra Modi government.

The image shows a message hanging from the vehicle, that reads in Hindi "Please don't blow horn, Modi Government is sleeping". (Original text in Hindi: कृपया हॉर्न न बजाये मोदी सरकार सो रही है)

Tharoor's tweet received 'likes' by 33,700 users and tweeted near to 4000 users at the time of reporting the article. Click here for an archive of the tweet.

Image Viral Since 2018 Twitter influencer Madhu Purnima Kishwar tweeted the image in February, 2018 with the caption, "India's trucks often carry words of earthy wisdom, cheeky humour, philosophical poetry and political commentary. This one speaks volumes!"

India's trucks often carry words of earthy wisdom, cheeky humour, philosophical poetry and political commentary. This one speaks volumes! pic.twitter.com/A5nrd4xTH0 — Madhu Purnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) February 21, 2018

The tweet is archived here.

The image was also tweeted by the Official Twitter handle of Indian National Congress on March 15, 2019.

If you're awake this ones for you, sadly Modi won't be reading this.#WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/qJqwsrJ2ns — Congress (@INCIndia) March 15, 2019

The tweet is archived here.

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that the viral image is morphed. The original image does not feature any message that takes a jibe against the Narendra Modi government. We found that the original image was used in an article published on November 7, 2011 about truck driving in India. The same image can be found on another site BIANOTI.

Below is a comparison between the real and the morphed image.