An old video of cheetahs seated inside a wooden enclosure and meowing in a Minnesota wildlife sanctuary has been falsely shared by news channels as an exclusive footage showing one of the cheetahs that arrived at the Kuno National Park in India from Namibia.

Three male and five female Namibian cheetahs have been brought to India's Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, from Namibia, as part of India's initiative to reintroduce the species after it was declared extinct in 1952. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the animals in the national park premises on Saturday, August 17. A portion of the same video was also tweeted by former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav who took a jibe at the initiative of the Indian government and claimed that cheetahs brought to India don't roar but are meowing like a cat.

BOOM ran a reverse image search on Yandex and found a larger video featured in a tweet posted by a Twitter user on November 25, 2021. The tweet was captioned as, "I bless you with these two cheetahs who are really just very, very tall kittens." (In Spanish: Te bendigo con estos dos guepardos que en realidad solo son gatitos muy pero muy altos)

Te bendigo con estos dos guepardos que en realidad solo son gatitos muy pero muy altos pic.twitter.com/vhIMy9fjO4 — Mama Maglione (@LaMamaMaglione) November 25, 2021

We found a watermark on the video with a logo of a Tiktok account named "wildcatsanctuary".

On searching "wildcatsanctuary tiktok" on Google we were led to the same video posted on TikTok by "@wildcatsanctuary" on November 25, 2021.

The post was captioned as, "Nothing encapsulates thankfulness quite like Kitu and Lavani's sweet relationship"

Further keywords search on YouTube led us to the same video that was uploaded on the platform on November 29, 2021 by The Wild Cat Sanctuary.

We further searched Kitu and Lavani on Instagram and found an Instagram post identifying the cheetahs as Kitu and Lavani.