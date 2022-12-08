An image purporting to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting together with his mother Heeraben and his estranged wife Jashodaben on a sofa, is morphed and has been created as satire.



BOOM found that the image has been doctored by adding Jashodaben's photo to it. The original image shows Modi seated with his mother Heeraben Modi when he visited Ahmedabad on December 4, 2022, a day before he cast his vote during the second phase of voting in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.



The viral photo shows Modi is seated with his mother Heeraben and estranged wife Jashodaben. A portrait of Heeraben feeding Modi, can be seen on the living room wall.



The image has been shared with a Hindi caption translates to, "Without wife the family feels incomplete. Now it's showing okay." View the Instagram post here.









Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse search and found the original photo carried by India Today on December 4, 2022. Times of India also captured another moment of Modi's visit which shows him sipping tea seated on sofa with his mother Heeraben. Jashodaben is not present in the original photo.



We also found a video tweeted by wire agency ANI on December 4. ANI tweeted a 53 seconds video and captioned it as, "Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar."

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/C4uh1CMOFb — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022

Neither the image and nor the video show Jashodaben present during the interaction.

PM Modi landed in Ahmedabad on December 4, and met his 99-year old Mother. He sought blessings from his mother before casting his vote in the second phase of Assembly Elections vote in Gujarat on December 5. A video of the meeting was also shared on Narendra Modi's verified channel on YouTube and by other news outlets such as CNN-News18. BOOM also found that the real image of Jashodaben has been taken from another old report published on Hindi daily Patrika in 2017.

Here is a comparison of the fake mage and real image.

Additionally, we also found that the fake image shows watermark of "@deep4india", the user's profile shows other such digitally altered images on its Instagram handle. The watermark suggests the doctored photo has been created by the account.





