'Divide Everyone, Loot Together': Video Of PM Modi's Speech Is Cropped

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Uttarakhand in February, where he seems to be saying 'divide everyone and loot together', is viral on social media with captions falsely claiming that the PM is propagating a policy of 'dividing people and looting'.

BOOM found that the viral video has been cropped from a speech of Modi where he was taking a dig at the Congress party.

The prime minister had addressed an election rally in Uttarakhand's Almora on February 11, 2022. During his speech, Modi had accused the Congress party of dividing people and looting them. The viral clip has been taken from this speech and shared out of context.

A Hindi caption with Facebook post sharing the video translates to 'divide everyone'.

(Hindi: सबमें डालो फूट…)

The same video has been shared from multiple Facebook pages with similar captions.































The clip has been shared on Twitter with similar claims.

Fact Check

BOOM found the longer version of the PM's speech on his official Twitter handle from February 11. The caption with the tweet translates to 'Not only in Uttarakhand, but in the whole country, the policy of Congress has been - divide everyone, loot together!'.

(Hindi: उत्तराखंड ही नहीं, पूरे देश में कांग्रेस की नीति रही है- सबमें डालो फूट, मिलकर करो लूट!)

During his speech, Modi can be heard saying, "Friends, development happens only when work is done without biases." The PM goes on to say that BJP works on an inclusive model of development based on the formula of 'everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's trust and everyone's effort (सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास और सबका प्रयास)'.

The PM then goes on to say, "The formula of our opponents is to divide everyone and loot them together. Not just Uttarakhand but all over the country, Congress' policy has been 'sab me daalo... mil kar karo...'". He lets the public finish the sentence.

The portion where he says 'divide everyone and loot them together' has been clipped and shared out of context.