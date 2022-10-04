A photo purporting to show a photographer lying on the ground to photograph Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the latter paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, is fake and morphed.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with President Droupadi Murmu and others paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of 153rd birthday of Gandhi on October 2, 2022. The morphed image has been shared in this context.



Journalist Ravi Nair tweeted the fake photo with a caption stating "without comments". Several Twitter users pointed out to Nair in the replies that the image was fake.







The tweet is archived here.





Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search on Google and found that the image has been doctored by adding the photographer to it.

The real image in which PM Modi is seen arriving at Rajghat was tweeted from the PM's verified Twitter handle on October 2, 2022 along with other two images. The image was captioned as, "Took part in a prayer meeting at the Gandhi Smriti in Delhi."

Took part in a prayer meeting at the Gandhi Smriti in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/bP2xuv7rRr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021



The image was also published by The Siasat Daily, crediting wire agency Press Trust India (PTI). BOOM also found the original image in PTI's photo archive uploaded on October 2, 2022. Prime Minister Modi has in the past paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's







A comparison between the morphed image and the original photo can be seen here.









