Did Meerut Police Put Up A Poster Banning BJP Workers? A FactCheck
BOOM spoke to the Meerut Police who confirmed to us that the poster was not placed by the station in-charge of Medical Police Station.
A picture showing a poster on the boundary wall of a police station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh is being shared on social media with false captions claiming that the Meerut Police has banned the entry of Bharatiya Janata Party members at the police station.
BOOM spoke to the local police and confirmed that the banner on the boundary of the police station was not put up by the policemen. The police also confirmed to BOOM that six persons had been arrested in connection with the incident and they received interim bail on Saturday.
The viral image shows the premises of Medical Police Station in Meerut, UP where a banner can be seen on the boundary wall of the police station. The Hindi text on the banner translates to 'BJP workers are banned from entering the police station premises. Station in-charge Sant Sharan Singh'.
(Hindi: भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का थाने में आना मना है। थाना प्रभारी संत शरण सिंह)
The picture has been shared by several social media users with captions suggesting the banner was affixed by the policemen.
A Hindi caption with the viral image translates to 'Who is running the Police station?'.
(Hindi:थाने कोन चला रहा)
The image has been shared on Facebook by several users. Click here, here and here to view Facebook posts.
The same image was also tweeted by verified handle of social media cell of Samajwadi Party, including party Chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and SP head Akhilesh Yadav.
ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है इन पाँच-छह सालों में— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 27, 2022
सत्तापक्ष के लोगों का आना मना हुआ थानों में
ये है उप्र की भाजपा सरकार का बुलंद इक़बाल! pic.twitter.com/KaBzD0iq3F
Fact Check
BOOM checked the internet for more details on the incident.
We found a statement issued from the official Twitter handle of Meerut police on May 27, 2022. The statement states that some anti-social elements were pressuring the police to take sides in a property-related dispute. It also mentions that the police will take strict action against those involved.
#MeerutPolice थाना मेडिकल पर लगे बैनर की वायरल वीडियो के संबंध में मीडिया ब्रीफ नोट।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/BqFUoOrKVW— MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) May 27, 2022
Meerut Police had also tweeted the name of the arrested people involved in the incident.
थाना मेडिकल पर हंगामा करने एवं आपत्तिजनक बैनर लगाने के सम्बन्ध में अ0सं0 212/22 धारा 147/352/353/505(2) भादवि तथा 7 CLA Act में वीडियो फुटेज के आधार पर चिन्हित 1.शम्भू पहलवान उर्फ प्रशान्त कौशिक 2.सागर पोसवाल 3.कुलदीप मसूरी 4.अंकुर चौधरी 5.अमित भड़ाना 6.अमर शर्मा को गिरफ्तार किया pic.twitter.com/xIkRKbnoSj— MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) May 28, 2022
We then contacted Meerut police to get the details on the case. Speaking to BOOM, a police personnel said, "On Saturday the six detained people were released on interim bail. Further investigation related to the case is going on. We can confirm that the banner was not made by the in-charge of the Medical Police Station."
BOOM also spoke to Meerut-based BJP leader Anuj Vasisth. Vashishth, "This was a property issue related to a woman. The people were protesting at the police station and some of them were BJP members too. Later a big crowd turned up at the police station and someone from the crowd put up the banner at the police station."
We also found a report published in Indian Express which reported that six BJP workers were arrested for putting up the banner.
Speaking to Express, SSP Meerut Prabhakar Chaudhary said, "The act [of putting up the poster] has hurt the image of Meerut Police. We have arrested six persons in this regard."
According to the report, a property dispute involving a family escalated when BJP workers got involved and reached the police station on Friday. 'Some of the party workers then held the poster outside the police station – to grab attention. A dozen of party workers also stormed the police station' the report stated.
