Did Meerut Police Put Up A Poster Banning BJP Workers? A FactCheck

A picture showing a poster on the boundary wall of a police station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh is being shared on social media with false captions claiming that the Meerut Police has banned the entry of Bharatiya Janata Party members at the police station.



BOOM spoke to the local police and confirmed that the banner on the boundary of the police station was not put up by the policemen. The police also confirmed to BOOM that six persons had been arrested in connection with the incident and they received interim bail on Saturday. Also Read: Photo Of Army Chief With Mohan Bhagwat And Nitin Gadkari Is Edited The viral image shows the premises of Medical Police Station in Meerut, UP where a banner can be seen on the boundary wall of the police station. The Hindi text on the banner translates to 'BJP workers are banned from entering the police station premises. Station in-charge Sant Sharan Singh'. (Hindi: भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का थाने में आना मना है। थाना प्रभारी संत शरण सिंह) The picture has been shared by several social media users with captions suggesting the banner was affixed by the policemen. A Hindi caption with the viral image translates to 'Who is running the Police station?'. (Hindi:थाने कोन चला रहा)

The image has been shared on Facebook by several users. Click here, here and here to view Facebook posts.





The same image was also tweeted by verified handle of social media cell of Samajwadi Party, including party Chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and SP head Akhilesh Yadav.



Also Read: Fake Message Claims Government To Give ₹30,628 For Overcoming Inflation Fact Check BOOM checked the internet for more details on the incident. We found a statement issued from the official Twitter handle of Meerut police on May 27, 2022. The statement states that some anti-social elements were pressuring the police to take sides in a property-related dispute. It also mentions that the police will take strict action against those involved.

Meerut Police had also tweeted the name of the arrested people involved in the incident.



थाना मेडिकल पर हंगामा करने एवं आपत्तिजनक बैनर लगाने के सम्बन्ध में अ0सं0 212/22 धारा 147/352/353/505(2) भादवि तथा 7 CLA Act में वीडियो फुटेज के आधार पर चिन्हित 1.शम्भू पहलवान उर्फ प्रशान्त कौशिक 2.सागर पोसवाल 3.कुलदीप मसूरी 4.अंकुर चौधरी 5.अमित भड़ाना 6.अमर शर्मा को गिरफ्तार किया pic.twitter.com/xIkRKbnoSj — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) May 28, 2022