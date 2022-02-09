Hijab Row: Video Of Boys Returning Saffron Turbans Peddled With False Claim

A video showing students at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in Udupi, Karnataka returning their saffron turbans after protesting against Muslim girls wearing the Hijab, is being shared with the false and communal claim that Muslim boys in Shivamogga disguised themselves as Hindu students and pelted stones.

However, the original footage was captured by BOOM's Nivedita Niranjankumar, News Editor (South) who was reporting from the ground covering the protests on February 8, 2022.

BOOM had reported on the incident at the protest in MGM college where students were returning their orange turbans that were allegedly distributed by the Hindu Jagrana Vedike.

The ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka had sparked off violence in communally-sensitive Shivamogga yesterday as students with saffron shawls protested against Muslim girls wearing hijab in educational institutions. This led to an incident at the Government First Grade College, Shivamogga where a group of boys hoisted a saffron flag on the flag pole on the college grounds and there was reported stone pelting in the area.

The video is being shared with Kannada text which when translated reads, "Muslim boys in Shivamogga had dressed like Hindu boys with saffron dresses and shawls, and then did stone pelting and broke glass etc."





Click here to view

(In Kannada - ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಹುಡುಗರು ಕೇಸರಿ ಪೇಟ, ಶಾಲು ಧರಿಸಿ, ಕಲ್ಲುತೂರಾಟ, ಗಾಜು ಒಡೆಯುವುದು ಇತ್ಯಾದಿ ಕಿಡಿಗೇಡಿ ತನಮಾಡಿ ಹಿಂದು ಹುಡುಗರ ತಲೆಗೆ ಕಟ್ಟುವ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.)

The video is being shared widely with the same false claim on Facebook.





Also Read:No, Indian Flag Not 'Replaced' By Saffron Flag In Karnataka's Shivamogga

FACT-CHECK

BOOM was covering the counter protests by right-wing groups in the state against Muslim girls wearing a Hijab at educational institutes in the Udupi district where a group of boys and girls had donned saffron scarves with saffron turbans over their college uniforms raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' while going to college

The viral video is not from Shivamogga as being claimed but from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in Udupi, on February 8, 2021, captured by BOOM's Nivedita Niranjankumar, News Editor (South), who was reporting on the spot.

BOOM had reported the incident where college students were returning their orange turbans allegedly distributed by the Hindu Jagrana Vedike for the protest. The original video can be seen below.

#Watch: MGM college students in #Udupi, #Karnataka return the orange turbans allegedly distributed by the Hindu Jagrana Vedike for the protest against students wearing Hijab. Shot by our reporter @BombayBombil#HijabRow #BOOMReports pic.twitter.com/p83mKUotCx — BOOM Live (@boomlive_in) February 8, 2022





Follow BOOM's ground coverage on this issue in the below Twitter thread.

Amid heated protests in #Karnataka by some Muslim girls to be allowed to attend classes wearing a hijab, a group of students had marched to their college wearing saffron scarves. Protests in Udupi today. (2/n)#HijabRow pic.twitter.com/4DIzDSiEuR — BOOM Live (@boomlive_in) February 8, 2022



