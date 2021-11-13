Rice Adulteration Video From Peru Viral As India With Communal Spin

An old video from Peru of workers adulterating rice is being shared with the false and communal claim that it shows Muslims mixing chemicals in it to kill Hindus in India.

The video shows a group of men sitting around rice bags and adulterating the rice by mixing a liquid in it.

The viral video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Now rice jihad, where are Hindus.. will save your family and children. Muslims* have geared up to eliminate the infidels meaning Hindus...Do not buy such rice..From the above video it is clear that Muslims are trying to reduce the Hindu population by putting chemicals in rice. Not only are they adding this dangerous chemical to rice so that they can make Hindus sick. Do not buy anything from Muslim establishments. In women and children, this chemical produces more disorders, it causes cancer, heart trouble, itching in the skin, reduced eyesight, and diabetes. Be careful, shop only from Hindu shopkeepers."

(In Hindi - *अब चावल जेहाद, * *हिन्दुओ कहां कहां से अपने* *परिवार और बच्चों को बचाओगे* *, मुसलमानों ने* *कमर कस ली है कि हिन्दुओ को* *यानी काफिरों को खत्म* *करना ही है,ऐसे चावल* *को मत खरीदो ऊपर* दिये गये वीडियो से स्पष्ट है कि मुसलमान चावल में रसायन डालकर हिंदू आबादी में कमी लाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं.न केवल चावल में वे इस खतरनाक रसायन को जोड़ रहे हैं ताकि हिन्दुओ को बीमार कर सकें।इसलिए मुस्लिम और मुस्लिम प्रतिष्ठानों से कोई भी वस्तु खरीदना नहीं है।....)

The same video is being shared with the false and communal spin on Facebook with the same caption.





BOOM also received the viral video on its WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111).

Twitter user Maneesh Agarwal (@iManeeshAgarwal) also alerted us to the viral video stating that it's from Peru.

Now old video from Peru shared as visuals of Muslims mixing chemicals in rice to reduce Hindu population. pic.twitter.com/MyrfGHkx4o — Maneesh Agarwal (@iManeeshAgarwal) November 10, 2021

BOOM found that the viral video is from an incident in Peru, South America dating back to 2018, and not from India as being claimed.

On viewing the video, we spotted several clues that indicated the video is from Peru. We noticed that the word 'Casserita' written on the rice bags that were being carried by the men. At the 16 seconds timestamp, we can spot this.





This is a rice brand sold in Peru. Searching with the relevant keywords, we can see the same type of rice bags that are sold in Peru. For example, the same rice brand bags can be seen on the Facebook page selling the product in Peru.





Additionally, the men in the video are heard speaking in Spanish and behind one of their t-shirt, the word - "Supermercado" can be seen, which when translated from Spanish is Supermarket. This can be seen after the 4 seconds timestamp in the video.





We also found posts in Spanish with the viral video claiming it is from Peru. One such caption when translated read, "Look then what unconsciousness !!! Stirring the rice with real rice and add coloring aniline, to match the color. How miserable this video is from (Peru)"

Miren pues que inconsciencia!!!

Revolviendo el arroz con arroz verdadero y le añaden anilina colorante, para emparejar el color.

Que miserables este video es desde (Perú) 😱😱😲😲😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VxvCrZ0J8H — *(M)(A)(T)(A)(D)(O)(R)* (@Matador08640286) May 15, 2020

Then on searching with the Spanish keywords, "adulterado arroz peru" which is "adulterated rice preu", on YouTube, we found an older video posted on April 14, 2018, by the YouTube channel El Búho.

The translated caption reads, "According to comments from users on social networks, the dyeing of white rice would be in a market in the capital of Lima (Peru), in the Producers market and others in the same store of the brand "La Caserita".

We also found a news report from 24 Horas dated April 17, 2018, with the title when translated reads, "Santa Anita Market: Video of adulterated rice causes unrest among producers". 24 Horas is broadcasted on Panamericana Televisión which is a Peruvian television network.

The translated caption reads, "A video broadcast on social networks shows the process where rice is adulterated, This has alarmed the population and affected the merchants of the Santa Anita market". The Santa Anita market is located in Lima, Peru.

BOOM could not independently verify the incident, however, we could establish that the video is not from India as being claimed.



