A clipped video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pausing while partaking in an aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana is being shared with the false claim that his action of stopping is for the camerapersons present at the event.

Gandhi offered prayers and performed aarti at Brahma Sarovar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 8, 2023, which is currently passing through Punjab and is headed to Jammu and Kashmir.

The 45 seconds video was tweeted by the Twitter user '@BHKspeaking' with the caption, "PAUSE... Let the cameraman come...." on January 10, 2023





Click here to view

The same video is being shared widely on social media with the false claim.





Click here to view

The same video is also being shared on Facebook with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that in the original video, Rahul Gandhi was pausing while replicating the actions of a brahmin man in front of him at the temple following the traditional way the aarti is done.

Taking a cue from the ANI logo in the video, we searched for the original video that was tweeted on January 8, 2023, with the caption, "#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi performs aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana."

In this longer video, which is 3.57 minutes, we can see Gandhi replicating the action of performing the aarti by moving the aarti lamp three times before pausing for some seconds and then again following the man in continuing the same set of actions.

This part where the priest seen has been cropped and the viral video only starts from where the focus is on Gandhi performing the aarti to make the false claim that he pauses for the cameras.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi performs aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/Mt9kNyrDHL — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

The same can be seen in this 10 minute clip posted on Congress's official YouTube channel posted on January 8, 2023







