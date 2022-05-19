Video Of Hindu Devotees Dancing Not Linked To Gyanvapi Mosque Dispute

An old and unrelated video is being shared falsely claiming that it shows celebrations breaking out in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh after a 'Shivling' was claimed to have been found at Gyanvapi Mosque which is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

A Varanasi court on May 16, 2022, ordered the sealing a portion of Gyanvapi mosque after Hindu plaintiffs in the case claimed that a Shivling was found in the complex of the mosque after a court mandated survey of the premises. However, The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee representing the Muslim side have claimed that the object described as Shivling is a fountain in the Wazu Khana (ablution) area.

In the 25 seconds video, a group of people can be seen playing the damru and manjira.

The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Today there is a festive atmosphere in every street of Banaras !! Whole Kashi is saying Bam Bam. The place where Shivling is found at the Gyanvapi Masjid will be sealed - Varanasi Court"

(In Hindi - आज बनारस के हर एक गली में उत्सव का माहौल है !! बम बम बोल रहा है काशी. ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद के बजू खाने में जहाँ शिवलिंग मिला है वो जगह सील होगी - वाराणसी कोर्ट)





The video is being shared with the same misleading claim on Facebook.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM ran a reverse image search using Google images and using relevant keywords we found the same video was uploaded on a YouTube channel in August 2019.

This same video was uploaded on August 12, 2019, by a YouTube channel named Abhishek Srivastava. The caption reads, "MANJIRA DAMROO JULOOS".

We can see the same visuals in this original video as seen in the viral video.

We also found that the same video was posted by several Facebook users in 2021.





BOOM was unable to ascertain the exact location of the video or when it was shot, however, we were able to determine that the viral video is almost two years old and has nothing to do with the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque issue.

