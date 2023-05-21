A photo of a road from a park in Patuakhali town in Bangladesh is being shared with the false claim that it shows Boulevard Road in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir which has been given a makeover for the G20 tourism working group meeting.

The third G20 tourism working group meeting will take place from May 22, 2023, to May 24 at the SKICC on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The viral photo was tweeted by Wajahat Farooq Bhat, Chairman of a Jammu Kashmir-based NGO Save Youth Save Future with the caption, "Witness the transformation! Boulevard Road in Srinagar has been given a magnificent makeover to welcome delegates from across the world for the #G20Kashmir summit. The road now radiates beauty, showcasing our commitment to hosting a remarkable event.."





The same photo was also tweeted by Twitter user Aquib Mir with the same false claim.





The viral photo was also tweeted by Information and PR, Budgam and Information and PR, J&K on their Twitter handles which was later deleted. We found an embed of the deleted tweet used in the article by Kashmir Life.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo of the road is from a park in Patuakhali town in Bangladesh and not from Boulevard Road in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

We ran a reverse image search using Google and the search results showed that the photo was uploaded by a Facebook page Jhautola Patuakhali on February 6, 2023.

Jhautola Patuakhali is a park in Patuakhali town in Bangladesh. We also found several other posts from this park on Instagram tagging the same location.













We also found the same photo on Google Maps on searching for Jhautola Patuakhali. The photo was uploaded by the user in February 2023.





We also checked visuals from Boulevard Road in Srinagar from the below YouTube video, which do not match the visuals seen in the viral image. The structures visible in the viral photo are not seen on Boulevard Road. The road can also be navigated on Google Maps.



