Photo Of Fake Cheque Claims Vijay Mallya Donated Rs 35Cr To BJP

BOOM found that the image of the cheque is a fabricated one and the photo went viral earlier with different accusations.

By - Srijit Das
  |  16 Sep 2021 12:39 PM GMT

Claim

An image of a cheque, purportedly issued to Bharatiya Janata Party and signed by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is doing the rounds on social media. The message viral with the cheque claims that Mallya contributed Rs 35 crore to BJP before fleeing to London. The caption with the photo in Hindi reads, "Vijay Mallya deposited a cheque of worth Rs 35 crore in BJP's fund before he fled to London. Share as much as possible to save this country." (Original Text in Hindi: लंदन भागने से पहले विजय मल्ल्या द्वारा दिया गया 35 करोड का चेक भाजपा के पार्टी फ़ंड में !! देश को बचाने के लिए इसे ज्यादा से ज्यादा शेयर करें।)

Fact

BOOM took a closer look at the cheque and found it is fake on multiple counts. Bharatiya Janata Party is misspelt on the cheque as Bhartiya Janta Party. The signature of Vijay Mallya in the cheque is fake and does not match his original signature. Also, the company mentioned on the cheque Glamour Steels Private Limited has been renamed to Bacan Steels Private Limited. The same cheque was debunked by BOOM in 2018 when it was viral with a similar claim.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim Review :   Vijay Mallya deposited a cheque of Rs 35 crore in BJPs fund before he fled to London.
Claimed By :  Facebook and Twitter users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Vijay Mallya Cheque Bharatiya Janata Party BJP 
