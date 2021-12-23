Byculla Zoo Renamed After A Muslim Seer? Mumbai Mayor Refutes Claims

The Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Padnekar, has refuted viral social media posts that claimed the popular Byculla zoo has been renamed after a Muslim seer by the Shiv Sena led state government. The posts claim that Ranibaug, officially called Veermata Jijamata Bhosale Udyaan, has been named 'Hazrat Peerbaba Ranibaug' to appease Muslims.

"The name of Rani Bagh hasn't changed. How are people even believing that a name of such an old park can be changed overnight? The name is Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and will remain the same. Those claiming that the name has changed are not talking sense and only looking to create trouble," the Mayor told BOOM.

These viral posts and messages rely on a picture of a black granite signboard within the premises.The signboard points towards a pathway, with the words "Hazrat Haji Peer Baba Rani Bagh".

The zoo authorities have also used their Facebook page to clarify that the zoo has not been renamed.









The claims can be seen below on social media. This claim has also been made by BJP Member of Legislative Assembly Nitesh Rane, who is the son of Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane. Narayan Rane started his political career with the Shiv Sena and later quit the party in 2005 after differences with the present Shiv Sena chief and chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray.









One more example of increasing Mogulshahi under CM @OfficeofUT .



So From Veer Mata Jijamata Udyan to "Hazrat Hazi Peer Baba Rani Baug" ?



By the way this is the same place where Penguins are kept which was vision of @AUThackeray #MahaVasuliAgadhi pic.twitter.com/tcdRMObl3e — Pratik Karpe (@CAPratikKarpe) December 21, 2021





Our Byculla Ranibaug is renamed by #ShivSena government as a Hazrat peerbaba Rani Baug. 🤔🤔😲 pic.twitter.com/kPG5DaDs6s — Arun Deshpande 🇮🇳 75🇮🇳 (@ArunDeshpande20) December 22, 2021













Furthermore, there is no government or official notification on the renaming of the zoo.

BOOM also visited the zoo premises and found that the signboard viral on social media is within the premises of the zoo, and is pointing towards a British-era dargah, which is more than 150 years old. The official name of the zoo remains Veermata Jijabai Bhonsale Udyan.

The signboard can be seen below. It is just before the zoo's sambhar and hippopotamus enclosures, and it is to the left of the zoo's rose garden.







The signboard in question within the zoo premises





Further, BOOM spoke to the caretakers of the dargah, one of whom was Shafi Mujaawar, who has been taking care of it for more than 20 years. Mujaawar said that the signboard is not new, and was installed four years back. The black granite signboard was installed as part of the zoo's overall upgradation.

Before this black granite board was installed, there was an old signboard pointing to the dargah. Mujaawar told BOOM that the old signboard which has now been replaced was quite like the two smaller signboards pointing in the direction of the dargah that are present right outside its gate. These older signboards have been on the premises for over 20 years, according to the caretakers.





The first of the two older signboards, right outside the dargah's gate









The second board outside the dargah's gate





According to a Lokmat report, the issue over renaming has escalated into a political issue as members of the Shiv Sena have registered a complaint against Rane at the Worli Police Station. The report has quoted Rane saying that he had tweeted based on the information he had received, and that if the Shiv Sena's sentiments were hurt by it, they should start by apologising to Hindus, and then expect an apology from him.

