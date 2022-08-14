Old Clip Of Gandhi's Effigy Burning By Hindu Mahasabha Shared As Recent

A video showing the burning of Mahatma Gandhi in effigy is being shared on social media as a recent event amid the celebration of India's 75th Independence Day, dubbed as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

BOOM found that the video is more than three years old, and unrelated to any celebration of Independence Day. Our fact-check revealed that the video is part of a reenactment of Gandhi's assassination by Nathuram Godse. The event was organised on the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 2019 by far-right nationalist organisation Hindu Mahasabha in Uttar Pradesh, during which Gandhi was burnt in effigy. The organisation's secretary Puja Sukun Pandey and her husband was later arrested by Aligarh Police.

The Hindi caption with the tweet reads, "ये है इनका असली चेहरा गोडसे जिंदाबाद का नारा लगा कर अमृत महोत्सव मना रहे है। क्या इन पर देशद्रोह की कार्यवाही नही होनी चाहिए?" (English translation: This is their real character hailing slogans favour of Godse "Amrit Mahatsov" is being celebrated. Will they not be booked under anti national act?)

Fact Check BOOM ran a keyword search on YouTube with, "Gandhi effigy burning Nathuram", and found several news reports discussing an event from 2019. We found the viral video being reported by AFP on February 6, 2019, titled as, "Indian woman arrested for shooting Gandhi effigy."





On January 30, 2019, NDTV also shared the viral video, titled as, "Hindu Mahasabha "Recreates" Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination In UP".

