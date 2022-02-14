Were 'Congress Zindabad' Slogans Raised At Amit Shah's Uttarakhand Rally? A FactCheck

A clipped portion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent speech in Uttarakhand is being shared on social media with false captions claiming that 'Congress party zindabad' slogans were raised at the rally.

BOOM found that the claims are false and the slogans raised at the rally were exact opposite of what is being claimed.

Polling for 70 assembly seats across 13 districts in Uttarakhand was done on February 14 in a single phase. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. The video is viral in this backdrop.

The viral video shows Amit Shah speaking from the dais. He says, "Congress party" and the public raises a slogan.

Sharing the 8-second-long clip from its verified Twitter handle, Congress Chhattisgarh wrote 'Chhotu said "Congress party, public said Zindabad'.

(Hindi: छोटू बोला "कांग्रेस पार्टी", जनता बोली "जिंदाबाद")

Fact Check

BOOM found the full speech of Amit Shah at his rally in Raipur, Uttarakhand on February 12, 2022. The Home Minister was in the poll-bound state to campaign for the party.

We listened to Shah's speech carefully. The portion between timestamps 11.23 and 11.30 has been clipped and shared with fake claims.

In the longer video, the Home Minister can be heard taking a dig on the Congress party for not declaring the name of its chief ministerial candidate.

Speaking in Hindi, he says, "They (Congress) have not declared the name of the chief ministerial candidate and did not give him the ticket to contest from his place of choice. But let it be since Rawat ji has a habit of losing. Congress knows this and they don't have to practice anything new. But friends, this Congress party (pauses as public raises slogans) this Congress party will never develop the devbhoomi'.

When Shah pauses after saying Congress party during his speech, public raises slogans of murdabad and not zindabad as claimed on social media.

We slowed down the video and enhanced the volume to hear the slogans clearly. Watch below.



It can be clearly made out in the video that the public raised slogans of murdabad at the rally.

Additionally, we did not find any news report about 'Congress zindabad' slogans being raised at the Union Home Minister's Uttarakhand rally.