Did PM Modi Change Outfits During The National Emblem Unveiling? A FactCheck

Photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the national emblem in Delhi have gone viral with false claims that he changed his outfits and wore two different ones for the same event.

In the viral posts, one photo shows Modi wearing a blue sleeveless coat and in the other he can be seen wearing a saffron scarf over it. The claim text with the two photos mock Modi for flaunting two different outfits at the unveiling ceremony.

Modi unveiled the national emblem, placed atop the new Parliament building, on July 11. The ceremony of unveiling the emblem has triggered a political row, with the opposition parties terming the event 'personal'. The opposition further slammed PM Modi and accused him of 'subverting' the principle of constitutional separation of powers.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, "The Constitution separates powers of parliament, government and judiciary. As head of the government, the Prime Minister should not have unveiled the national emblem atop the new parliament building."



The collage is viral on Twitter and Facebook with the same caption.



Fact Check



BOOM was able to ascertain that the Prime Minister was wearing a saffron stole over the blue jacket and did not change outfits, as claimed by the viral posts.

We looked for images from the event on Narendra Modi's official Facebook page and found both the original photographs. In the photo, where Modi stands in front of the emblem, he can be clearly seen wearing a saffron stole over the blue jacket and not a full different outfit.





In the second photograph, Modi can be seen in the blue jacket, as he offers his prayers to the emblem.

BOOM also scanned through Press Information Bureau - PIB, Government of India's official Facebook page and found a video with visuals of the event of July 11.

PM Modi can be seen unveiling the emblem wearing a blue jacket. Visuals of Modi and Om Birla taking part in a puja after the unveiling ceremony also show the former in the same blue jacket. Modi then takes a makeshift elevator to reach the ground, where he interacts with the workers building the new Parliament, which is scheduled to be completed by October. He can be seen in the same blue jacket during the interaction.

In the concluding visuals, the Prime Minister wears the saffron stole, as he stands in front of the emblem and waves at the spectators.





This morning, I had the honour of unveiling the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/T49dOLRRg1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2022



