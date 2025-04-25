Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal leader of opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader falsely claimed that two Kashmiri men installed a suspicious device on the rooftop of their Baruipur rented house.

BOOM reached out to Baruipur police who refuted the claim, confirming that the two men are from Madhya Pradesh and the device is an outdoor unit installed by Jio, for the users of their hi-speed internet service.

On April 24, 2025, Adhikari shared a collage of two images on his X account. The first a photo of a handwritten note with the address of an an apartment in Baruipur area of South Bengal. The second was a photo of an antenna like device installed on a rooftop.

In his post, Adhikari claimed that two Kashmiri individuals residing at the address in the first image had installed a "NanoBeam 2AC compact and high-performance wireless network bridge at the rooftop." He further said that the device was, "...designed to provide efficient and reliable solution for high-speed, long-distance wireless connectivity".

Adhikari claimed he was given the information by a Baruipur local and tagged the police and the National Investigative Agency (NIA) asking them to investigate any "suspicious activity".

The BJP leader's post has been viewed 1.6 million times at the time of writing the article.





A local contact of mine has shared information with me that two Kashmiri individuals are currently residing at:-

Flat No - 1F, Block - 2

Niranjan Apartment

K. M. Roy Chowdhury Road

Beside Rash Math,

P.O. & PS - Baruipur, Pin Code - 700144



They have installed a NanoBeam 2AC… pic.twitter.com/fx4pF0AbJJ — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) April 24, 2025

Adhikari's tweet claiming the device was installed by two Kashmiri men was posted two days after terrorists opened fire at tourists in Baisaran meadow, Pahalgam, Kashmir. The ghastly attack claimed 26 lives, majority of them tourists and one foreign national and a local guide. A Lashkar-e-Taiba shadow group The Resistance Front has since claimed responsibility for the attack. Survivors and family members of the victims have alleged that the attackers singled out non-Muslims, asking for identity and names before shooting them dead.

Inaccurate and Inciteful Information: Baruipur Police

BOOM reached out to Baruipur police who said they investigated the allegation and found it to be false. The police further confirmed that the two men residing in the apartment are from Madhya Pradesh, not Kashmir.

Speaking to BOOM, Palash Chandra Dhali, Superintendent of Police (SP) Baruipur, SAID, "We have verified their identities and crosschecked details of the information provided on their Aadhaar card. The two men are from Madhya Pradesh's Siwan and Rewa. They are civilians and we have found that they have no connection with Kashmir."

The Baruipur police also posted a statement on X, debunking the claim. In the post, the police said their investigation into the allegation found that the two men were not Kashmiri and had set up base in Kolkata in 2024, to pursue pisciculture (fish farming) with a local contact.

This was also confirmed by SP Dhali to BOOM who said, "They (the two men) shifted to the rented accommodation in Baruipur on April 4 and are planning to start a fish farming business in the area." He added that they were looking into delay by the house owner in submitting the tenants' details to the local police.

An information was brought to our notice through an 'X' post this afternoon, drawing attention to two individuals ostensibly from Kashmir, living at an address in Baruipur with a high-performance wireless network system installed on the rooftop.



— Baruipur Police District (@baruipurpd2) April 24, 2025

The X post also identified the device as "...a simple Jiofibre network" adding that there was it was not suspicious in nature, but routine. Dhali also confirmed the same.

We then reached out to a Jio Fibre centre in Kolkata, where a representative, identified it as the outdoor unit of a Jio AirFiber Plus Wi-Fi router. A search on YouTube for the same shows numerous videos where users have shown the same device installed on their device.



