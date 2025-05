An old video of Pakistani soldiers carrying dead bodies as they raise a white flag is viral with the false claim that they are Indian army soldiers retrieving bodies of those killed at the Line Of Control (LoC) in Operation Sindoor.

BOOM found that the video shows Pakistani soldiers raising white flags and not Indian Army soldiers. We were confirmed that the video is from September 2019 when two Pakistani soldiers died in a retaliatory attack by Indian forces after the opposing side opened fire.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, 2025, in retaliation to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April, 2025. In a press briefing, Indian defence forces confirmed that the key locations hit were Bahawalpur in Punjab province, (a Jaish-e-Mohammed stronghold and birthplace of leader Masood Azhar), Muridke near Lahore (base of Lashkar-e-Taiba and home to the Markaz-e-Taiba complex), and Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).



The video is circulating on X with the caption, "At the Line of Control, the Indian Army is waving white flags to retrieve the bodies of their dead soldiers.” It has been viewed more than 1.8 lakh times at the time of writing the fact check.

At the Line of Control, the Indian Army is waving white flags to retrieve the bodies of their dead soldiers.#IndiaPakistanWar #OperationSindoor #PakistanZindabad #سندور_بن_گیا_تندور pic.twitter.com/tVzP9HmiWT — Muhammad Hasseeb Hussain (@Mhhussain84) May 7, 2025

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the video's keyframes and found several media reports including by The Hindu on the video from September 2019.

According to the Hindu report, the video shows Pakistani soldiers waving the white flag, a universal symbol of ceasefire surrender, to retrieve the bodies of its soldiers who died after India launched retaliatory fire for ceasefire violation at the LoC. The reports also name of the slain Pakistani Army soldier as Sepoy Ghulam Rasool.

We also found the same video shared on X by ANI Digital which quoted an Army source confirming that the Pakistani Army "raised and recovered bodies" and adding that the incident occured on September 13, 2019 in Hajipur sector of PoK.

#WATCH Hajipur Sector: Indian Army killed two Pakistani soldiers in retaliation to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Pakistani soldiers retrieved the bodies of their killed personnel after showing white flag. (10.9.19/11.9.19) pic.twitter.com/1AOnGalNkO — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019