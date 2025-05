A video from Philadelphia when a medical jet crashed and left seven dead is viral with a false claim it shows the Karachi port destroyed following an attack by Indian Navy amid escalating tensions between the countries.

BOOM traced the video to news reports from earlier in the year and reached out the Karachi Port Trust who denied that the video was from Karachi in Pakistan.

The military conflict between India and Pakistan escalated on Thursday night with counter-offensives launched by both sides, targetting major border regions.

The video shows visuals from a crash-site, with airplane and vehicular debris and and small fires spread over the area. It is being shared by verified Indian accounts claiming, "INDIAN NAVY HAS DESTROYED KARACHI PORT" with hashtags pointing to it being an attack by the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant, India's largest warship and aircraft carrier.





Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on video keyframes and found a clearer version of the same video uploaded on February 2, 2025 on Facebook and video showing similar crash scenes on X.

The posts identified that the video was the aftermath of a crash involving an air ambulance in Philadelphia, US.

We then reached out to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) where a spokesperson confirmed that the visuals were not from Pakistan. Speaking to BOOM, Shariq Amin Farooqi said, "Cargo and ship handling at Karachi Port is absolutely normal. No untoward incident is reported at Karachi Port".

We then ran a keyword search and found news reports from February 1, 2025 by American outlets including CBS News and ABC7 with similar and more visuals of the plane crash. According to NBC10 Philadelphia, "On Friday, Jan. 31, 2025... a Learjet 55 operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crashed along Cottman Avenue in front of the Roosevelt Mall near Roosevelt Boulevard."

The report added that the accident left seven dead, including a child.