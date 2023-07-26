A disturbing video from 2021 showing a woman being groped and molested in Bihar's Chhapra has surfaced with claims misleadingly linking it to the ghastly incident of Manipur, where two women were paraded naked and one of them allegedly gang-raped.

The video shows an incident which occured on May 4, during the ongoing Manipur ethnic clashes; two minority Kuki women were dragged out of their houses and paraded naked reportedly by the majority Meiteis of the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the video after it sparked massive outrage and said that the entire country was ashamed by the attack on the women.

Meanwhile, several Bharatiya Janata Party members tweeted an old video from Bihar falsely linking it to the ethnic clashes in Manipur. Bihar is currently ruled by the Mahagathbandhan alliance of Janata Dal (U), Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Congress, and other political parties.

This viral video shows graphic visuals of a woman protesting as she is violently groped by six assailants. It is now being shared with a caption, "How is this video less disturbing than the Manipur incident. Return of Jungle Raj in Bihar.”





Wasim R Khan, President of Bharatiya Janata Party-Mumbai and the Minority Morcha Member Of CWC tweeted the video with the caption, "You will be shocked to see the video In Bihar, the beasts openly scratch the mothers and sisters.” (sic.)





Fact Check



BOOM ran a reverse image search on a few of the keyframes from the video and was directed to an article from Dainik Bhaskar, which contained a snapshot of the woman from the video.

The article was posted two years ago. The headline of the article reads, "The woman kept shouting, the miscreants kept teasing: After the video went viral in Saran, the police became active, arrested four from Dariyapur area while two are still absconding". Original headline in Hindi: "चिल्लाती रही महिला, छेड़ते रहे मनचले!:सारण में वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस जागी पुलिस, दरियापुर इलाके से चार को किया अरेस्ट, दो अभी भी फरार"





The incident happened in Saran, Bihar, which is also known as Chhapra District.

We ran a keyword search related to this and found a tweet from the District administration of Saran from October, 2021 which had details of the incident. It mentioned that four assailants out of six had already been arrested.





सारण पुलिस द्वारा वायरल वीडियो की सूचना प्राप्त होने के 8 घंटे के अंदर घटनास्थल का सत्यापन कर सभी 6 अभियुक्तों की पहचान कर ली गई है।वायरल वीडियो में शामिल 4 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है,शेष अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी शीघ्र ही संभावित है।@nildeoreIAS pic.twitter.com/OEJ3nWPgrL — DISTRICT ADMlNISTRATION SARAN (@Saran_dm) October 6, 2021

We also found a published article from Live Hindustan which contained screengrabs of the incident published on October 6, 2021.



A Youtube video on Live Hindustan’s official YouTube channel was published here







