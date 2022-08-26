An old video of Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, where he comments on leaders who make promises and do not fulfil them, has surfaced online after he was dropped from the Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board earlier this week.

The claim with the video suggests that it is the same clip which led to Gadkari's removal from the party's parliamentary board.

In the video, which appears to be culled out of an NDTV news bulletin, Gadkari can be heard saying, "Leaders who make promises are popular. But when you don't fulfil promises then it causes anger among the public. So make promises which can be fulfilled." Audience applaud after Gadkari's comment.

The video is circulating with the caption, "Gadkari ji's statement after which Modi Shah pair expelled him from the parliamentary board." Original text in Hindi: गडकरी जी का वो बयान जिसके बाद मोदी शाह की जोड़ी ने उन्हें संसदीय बोर्ड से बाहर कर दिया

Gadkari's removal from the parliamentary board has led to speculation on social media and the viral clip is one of the multiple videos that have cropped up as the reason for his ouster. According to a report by the Times of India, the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) leadership had alerted Gadkari for making frequent remarks that often caused embarrassment to the party and the Sangh.



BOOM had earlier fact checked a video of Gadkari's speech on 'not being worried about consequences' after his removal, which was taken out of context.

Video is from 2019



BOOM ran a keyword search with the words: Gadkari comment on leaders who make promises and was led to multiple news reports from January, 2019.

A Times of India report, with the headline, Leaders who don't keep promise get 'beaten up' by people: Nitin Gadkari, featured the same viral video. An excerpt from the report reads, "Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said political leaders who sell dreams to people but fail to make them a reality get 'beaten up' by the public. The report also has a news bulletin by Mirror Now, covering the event.



Nitin Gadkari was speaking at an event in Maharashtra's Mumbai. In the later half of the video, Gadkari further clarifies, "I am not the ones who makes promises. All the journalists will agree... whatever I promise, that is fulfilled 100 per cent."

Wire agency ANI also carried the same video on January 27, 2019.



