An old video showing a massive explosion involving two vehicles in Moscow is circulating with false claims that it shows two electric vehicles colliding and causing a huge blast because of the batteries present in them.

BOOM found that this is an old video from Moscow when an Isuzu truck and a bus, which did not operate on electricity, collided with each other. The Isuzu truck was carrying more than a hundred gas cylinders during the collision which further led to multiple explosions.

The viral video has been shared by multiple users on social media with the caption, "Two Electric Vehicles collide on 28 June 2023 and the resultant fire and battery explosions are more powerful than a gasoline powered car would probably ever experience. I hope the drivers got out, otherwise, they were cremated in the vehicles.”





We ran a reverse image search of the keyframes in the video which led us to a YouTube video of a dashcam footage when the accident took place.

Although this dashcam video is from a slightly different angle, the vehicles and the area are the same. The channel named, Andrey Darovskikh, posted this video 10 years ago on July, 2013. The caption of the video mentions that the area where the incident occurred is “Moscow Ring Road”. We found similar videos on YouTube posted around this timeline that show this incident, the links of which can be seen here, here and here

These videos show that after the collision between the Isuzu truck, containing numerous cylinders and the bus, there was a massive spillage of gasoline which led to the instantaneous explosions, as captured in the dashcam footage.

A Times Of India article can be read here. We also ran a keyword search which led us to a media report by Moscow-based RIA News . The article mentioned the exploded 119 gas cylinders present in the Isuzu truck.







