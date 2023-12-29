An image highlighting distinctions between air pollution, the common cold, flu, and coronavirus and falsely attributing the symptoms of respiratory illnesses to the Pathology department at the All India Medical Association (AIIMS) has resurfaced on social media.

BOOM reached out to Rajeev Maikhuri, the media coordinator at AIIMS, who confirmed that no such information was ever circulated by the medical institution.

The text in the image reads, "Please note the differences: 1) Dry cough + sneeze = air pollution, 2) Cough + mucus + sneeze + runny nose = common cold, 3) Cough + mucus + sneeze + runny nose + body ache + weakness + light fever = flu, 4) Dry cough + sneeze + body pain + weakness + high fever + difficulty breathing = coronavirus, Pathology department AIIMS, Delhi. Make this message available to as many people as possible."

The same claim was viral between April and June, 2020 when the country experienced the peak of COVID-19, accompanied by a surge in misinformation about the virus. In January, 2022, the same claim was viral, and BOOM had debunked it. We found that although the hospital maintains a dedicated bulletin and portal for information on Coronavirus, the pathology department had not disseminated this message explaining symptoms.

Fact-check

BOOM checked the website of AIIMS and did not find any such information. We further contacted the Media Cell and Protocol Division of AIIMS for a clarification statement on the authenticity of the viral image on social media. The media coordinator, Maikhuri, verified that the viral image circulating as information from AIIMS is false. "We have not shared any information regarding the differentiation of symptoms of these diseases," Maikhuri told BOOM.

According to Dr Ishwar Gilada, an infectious diseases expert, this claim has resurfaced mainly due to the rising cases on the JN.1 variant of coronavirus across the country.

"In practice, there is always a diagnostic dilemma between the flu, common cold and coronavirus," said Dr Gilada. Currently the flu and respiratory syncytial virus is more common and the symptoms can vary, he said. Moreover, Dr. Gilada mentioned that the recent JN.1 strain is not causing breathlessness.

While symptoms of some of these diseases can be similar, it is not compulsory that those suffering from these adverse effects should exclusively show those specific symptoms.

For instance, the symptoms of COVID-19 can extend beyond dry cough, high fever, difficulty breathing, body pain, and weakness. Depending on the specific COVID-19 variants, individuals may also experience symptoms such as diarrhea, headache, nausea, chills, and muscle aches. Besides, there is a large portion of the population that has tested positive for COVID-19 and remains asymptomatic. It is crucial to recognise the diverse range of symptoms associated with COVID-19, as they can vary among individuals and across different variants of the virus.

"We should have a national programme for all flu-like illnesses. Tests for flu is extremely expensive and doctors do not ask for it. Instead, if individuals do not have any comorbidities and are below the age of 60, symptomatic treatment will suffice," Dr Gilada concluded.