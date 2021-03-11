Old Image Peddled As Mamata Banerjee's Injured Leg
BOOM found that the image has been on the internet from as early as 2018 and used in unrelated blog posts and Polish website.
A set of two images showing two separate injured legs is viral with misleading claims that they are West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's feet, who suffered injuries in Nandigram on March 10.
The set of images show a swollen ankle and a plaster cast leg and has been captioned as, "Image of chief minister's leg. Bengal's people will not accept this injury. A medical board has been set up by six department heads." (Original text in Bangla: মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর পায়ের ছবি, এই আঘাত বাংলার মানুষ মেনে নেবে না, ৬ বিভাগীয় প্রধান কে নিয়ে মেডিকেল বোর্ড…)
Banerjee, who filed her nomination in Nandigram for the upcoming elections, alleged an attack on her in Nandigram. She said that she was pushed by four or five people against her car and the door of the vehicle was slam-shut on her, injuring her foot and head. Soon after the incident, Banerjee was rushed to SSKM hospital in Kolkata. A senior doctor of SSKM hospital told Indian Express that primary medical tests detected severe bone injuries in Mamata Banerjee's left ankle and foot, right shoulder, forearm, and neck. A day after Banerjee claimed suffering injuries, eyewitnesses stated that no such attack took place.
BOOM found that the image which shows an injured leg covered with the plaster cast is unrelated to the injury that Banerjee sustained in Nandigram. We ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found that the image is available on the web since 2018.
The search led us to various sources of this image since 2018. The same image can be found in a blog post uploaded in February 2018 on aminoapp.
It was also used in a Polish weekly 'Nowy Dziennik' in July, 2018. While BOOM could not independently verify the image, we were able to establish that it has been available since 2018, thus not related to the recent injury of Mamata Banerjee.
BOOM was also not able to independently verify the image of the swollen ankle.
