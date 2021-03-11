Old Image Peddled As Mamata Banerjee's Injured Leg

A set of two images showing two separate injured legs is viral with misleading claims that they are West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's feet, who suffered injuries in Nandigram on March 10.

The set of images show a swollen ankle and a plaster cast leg and has been captioned as, "Image of chief minister's leg. Bengal's people will not accept this injury. A medical board has been set up by six department heads." (Original text in Bangla: মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর পায়ের ছবি, এই আঘাত বাংলার মানুষ মেনে নেবে না, ৬ বিভাগীয় প্রধান কে নিয়ে মেডিকেল বোর্ড…)



Banerjee, who filed her nomination in Nandigram for the upcoming elections, alleged an attack on her in Nandigram. She said that she was pushed by four or five people against her car and the door of the vehicle was slam-shut on her, injuring her foot and head. Soon after the incident, Banerjee was rushed to SSKM hospital in Kolkata. A senior doctor of SSKM hospital told Indian Express that primary medical tests detected severe bone injuries in Mamata Banerjee's left ankle and foot, right shoulder, forearm, and neck. A day after Banerjee claimed suffering injuries, eyewitnesses stated that no such attack took place.





Fact Check BOOM found that the image which shows an injured leg covered with the plaster cast is unrelated to the injury that Banerjee sustained in Nandigram. We ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found that the image is available on the web since 2018. in February 2018 on aminoapp. The search led us to various sources of this image since 2018 . The same image can be found in a blog post uploaded in February 2018 on aminoapp.





