No, This Video Does Not Show Killings Caught On Camera

A video showing two men being shot at close range in a narrow alley, is actually a shooting of a scene. The video is viral with two false claims - one that it is an incident in Dongri, Mumbai and the other that it is from Veraval in Gujarat.

The video shows three actors dressed like gangsters shooting two people in what appears to be a narrow lane. One of the captions in Hindi claims the incident is from Dongri, Mumbai and criticises the government for allowing a murder to happen in broaddaylight

The caption translates to, "shame on such rulers during whose rule murders become a common thing/sight. an incident from Dongri, Mumbai"

लानत हो ऐसे निजाम और हुक्मरानों पे, जिसके हुक्मरानी में लोगों का क़त्ल करना आम बात बन गयी हो. डोंगरी मुंबई का वाकिया pic.twitter.com/hwoergdFCW — Azad Ahmad (@AzadHap) March 8, 2021

The video is also being shared with Gujarati text which claims the incident is from Vakhariya bazaar in Verawal, Gujarat.





FACT CHECK

We first ran a search in Gujarati for the shooting of two people in Vakharia market in Verawal Gujarat and did not find any news reports. A search for the same for Dongri Mumbai also did not yield any recent news reports.

We further ran searches for incidents of two people being gunned down in the GirSomnath district, where Verawal is located and found a Facebook page for a hyperlocal news page from the area called Our Gir Somnath which had rubbished the claim and asked people to not spread false news.

The page put out a message with a screenshot from the video stating, "This video that has been circulating in WhatsApp for a day or two is totally wrong. No murder has taken place in Veraval Vakharia Bazaar. Stay away from false rumours. And if this video comes to any of your groups, please stop it from being spread"

હમણાં એક બે દિવસથી વોટ્સ એપ મા ફરતો આ વીડિયો તદન ખોટો છે વેરાવળ વખારિયા બજાર મા કોઈ પણ મર્ડર થયું નથી ખોટી અફવાઓથી દૂર... Posted by Our gir somnath on Monday, 8 March 2021

We then found a reply to one of the social media posts which clearly showed that it was a film shooting. In this video, one can see camera crew setting up the location, the actors who are shown to be shot at in the viral video, standing up and moving around.

At the 12 second counter in the video, one can see a crew members setting up tripods and other carrying more equipment. The video also shows the street cordoned off to record the scene.





BOOM was not able to independently verify where and when the said scene was being shot.