No, This Is Not A Death Certificate With PM Modi's Image On It

An image of a provisional certificate of COVID-19 vaccination is viral with claims that the document is a death certificate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image on it.

The photo shows a man holding the vaccination certificate with a QR code on the top right corner of the same and PM Modi's image at the bottom.

The second wave of COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc in several states of the country, forcing many to go under a strict lockdown. A sharp rise in cases with more than 200000 daily new infections being reported and lack of immediate medical infrastructure to the infected have also led to criticism by the international media. Prime minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his trip to West Bengal on April 23 and will hold high level meetings to review the present second wave situation of the pandemic.

Netizens are taking a dig at the Modi government for an image of the prime minister on a document that declares death of an Indian citizen. Hashtag #MautKaSaudagar has been used along with the post.

The image is viral on Twitter and Facebook with a similar narrative. Click here, here and here for archives of the posts.

Fact Check



BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and was directed to a clearer image published in an article by Indiatimes on April 17.

The article is headlined as, Like Vaccine Certificate, PM Modi's Photo Should Be On Death Certificate Also: Maha Minister. NCP leader from Maharashtra Nawab Malik on April 17 said that the death certificates of COVID-19 victims should also carry the image of PM Modi. Malik said that the prime minister should take responsibility of the fatalities recorded because of the second wave of COVID-19. Below is a screenshot of the same.





In the document Provisional Certificate for COVID-19 Vaccination (1st Dose) can be seen written. BOOM also corroborated the document with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.









The image of PM Modi can be seen on bottom left along with a quote that reads, "Together, India will defeat COVID-19".



