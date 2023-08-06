Fake Cheque of Nirav Modi Donating ₹98 Crores To Congress Resurfaces
BOOM found the image of the cheque is doctored
Claim
Nirav Modi issued a cheque to the Indian National Congress in the Party's bank account amounting to ₹98 crores, which helped him flee India to avoid prosecution. We received the image on our WhatsApp tipline +917700906588 for verification.
Fact
The image of the cheque is fake and was debunked by BOOM, when it went viral in 2018. BOOM found that the image has been tampered with and there are certain errors which make it obvious that this is a fake image. For example, the word "Ninety" in the cheque has been misspelled. It also does not use the sign '/-' after the amount in digits, which is the standard norm of accepted cheques in the country. Moreover, elements in the cheque right below the signature that reads "Nirav Modi" has been scratched off, which indicates that the image has been tampered with.
