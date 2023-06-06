Several news outlets including India Today, The Times Of India, News 18 and Hindustan Times falsely reported that Sweden has introduced a European Sex Championship after recognising sex as a sport in the country.

According to the reports, the sex tournament was supposed to be held over six weeks starting from June 8, 2023. An excerpt from The Times of India reads, "The Championship will span over several weeks and will feature participants competing for six hours every day. According to reports, the participants will have 45 minutes to an hour to engage with their matches or activities."

BOOM found the reports to be false. Swedish fact checker Asa Larsson from Källkritikbyrån told BOOM that neither has sex been approved as a sport in the country nor will there be a tournament on it.

The same was reported on India Today , News 18, Hindustan Times, News Now Nation, Latestly OpIndia.

Hindustan Times and Times of India had later updated their reports.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a relevant keyword search on Google and was directed to a news report by Swedish news outlet Göteborgs-Posten refuting the same viral claim in April this year. According to the article, an organisation named Swedish Sex Association had applied to the Swedish Sports Confederation to consider sex as a sport in the country in January, 2023 and organise a tournament on it.

The report further stated that Dragan Bratic, representing the Swedish Sex Association, submitted the application in January and sought to be a member of the Swedish confederation as well. Bratic was quoted as saying to a news outlet, "We're registered, we have an organization number and it's okay to train and compete in sex, it's a sport like any other." Later, the Confederation announced in a press release that the application was rejected.

The Federation's outgoing chairman, Björn Eriksson, was quoted as saying, "It's pure power seeking. It will not meet our requirements and I can inform you that this application will be rejected. We have other things to do." Bratic allegedly runs various strip clubs in the country.

BOOM has reached out to Swedish Sports Confederation for a comment. The article will be updated when we get a response.

Åsa Larsson, fact checker with Swedish fact checking organisation Källkritikbyrån, told BOOM, "This is an incorrect claim. Sex has not been recognised as a sport in Sweden."

The 'about us' section states that the federation was founded in 2016 in Sweden and is the only organization in the world that practices sex as a sport. BOOM however could not find any reference of the Swedish Sport Confederation with the Swedish Sex Federation, which proves that the latter is an independent body. We have reached out to the Swedish Sex Federation and will update the story as and when we get a response.

(With inputs from Archis Chowdhury)