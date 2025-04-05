A viral graphic purportedly published by Times Now claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his retirement from politics is fake.

BOOM reached out to Times Now, and a spokesperson denied any such report being published by the channel.

Furthermore, we found no other credible news report backing the claim of Modi announcing his retirement from politics before turning 75.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut recently claimed that Modi visited the Nagpur headquarters of Hindutva outfit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to discuss and announce his retirement; before turning 75 in September. The statement drew sharp denial by senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The fake graphic bears a logo of Times Now, a photo of Modi with a headline claiming "Narendra Modi Announces retirement from politics". Designed to look like a social media post by the channel, the graphic carries a quote purportedly from Modi, stating, "September 16th, 2025 will be my last day at work". It adds, "Announcement comes 2 days after meeting with RSS in Nagpur on Sunday."





We found the fake graphic being shared on Threads (archive link) and X (archive link).

Viral Graphic Is Fabricated

BOOM ran a few keyword searches for credible news reports around Modi's recent visit to Nagpur, and found no reported mention that he had announced his retirement during his visit.

The Indian Express, reported that Modi's weekend visit to Nagpur was to pay tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir, Reshimbagh.

A further search led us to a statement by Maharasthra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuting Raut's claim of Modi retiring ahead of his birthday.

BOOM then reached out to a Times Now spokesperson, who denied the channel having published any such report, and rubbished it as fabricated.

"Times Now categorically denies creating any such post with news that have not been reported or posted by us on our channel, website or any of our official social media handles," the spokesperson said, adding that X had been intimated about accounts sharing the fake graphic.