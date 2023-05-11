A 2018 video showing five women in burqas brawling on the street where one of them repeatedly keeps on dropping a toddler that she is holding in her hands while punching the others is going viral with the false claim that the video is from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

BOOM found that the video is from Riyadh and dates back to 2018, and is unrelated to Bengaluru.

The video of the women is being shared with hashtags related to the recent Karnataka elections and reads, "No.1 Video from Bengaluru. WTF Aunty G Abdul wife What did this kid do to you 😒 Kill each other no issue but what's this kid fault ??"













Click here to view the tweet and here for an archive.









FACT-CHECK





BOOM found that the video is from 2018 and was taken in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A reverse image search of a keyframe from the video led us to an article by Saudi-based news outlet Khaleej Times published on September 15, 2018. The visuals from the story matched our viral video and the article was headlined 'Shocking video of Saudi women fighting on roadside goes viral.'









The story mentions that it is "not known what triggered the fight and whether those women were together." Click here to view.

British tabloid The Sun published a similar news story on September 12. Click here to view.

While watching the video, we noticed several cars passing by, and a comparison of their license plates to the ones that are seen in Saudi Arabia confirmed that the incident took place in the country.

A comparison of the two can be seen below, along with the black dot on the bottom right of the license plate, which is used to identify private cars in the country.













BOOM could not independently verify the exact location of the incident, but it is unrelated to Bengaluru or the Karnataka elections.







