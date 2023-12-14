An old video of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Madhya Pradesh threatening people for raising anti-India slogans is viral online with the false claim that the man is MP's newly appointed Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav.

BOOM found that the viral video is from August 2021 and shows BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma who has been misidentified as MP CM Mohan Yadav.

The BJP won the state elections in Madhya Pradesh with a majority of 163 seats and after days of anticipation, the party appointed former education minister of the state and MLA from Ujjain Dakshin, Mohan Yadav, as the new CM.

In the video, the man is heard talking about how Muslims are allowed to practice their religious customs but any person raising anti-India slogans would be "crushed". "This is Hindustan. Here, you can only function according to the constitution laid down by Dr Ambedkar. Ones raising slogans that hail Pakistan on Indian land will be crushed. The law will tighten its grip over you. We especially want to let the Muslims and Maulvis know: read the namaz and preach your learnings, but let your disciples know this is Hindustan. Even the parents in this country have a duty. The other day, I was arguing with a man on a news channel about how parents should teach (their children) that this is Hindustan. Should slogans of pro-India be raised here or that of pro-Pakistan? And if you are getting benefitted from Talibanis so much, go stay with the Taliban in Afghanistan if you have drank your mother's milk. Stay for a few days in Pakistan and see..."

A post on X is being shared with the caption, "This is the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Dr Mohan Yadav sir. Open message: If you stay within the rules, you will be in profit."

(Original text in Hindi: "*यह है मध्य प्रदेश के नए मुख्यमंत्री. डॉ मोहन यादव साहब. खुला संदेश: कायदे में रहोगे तो फ़ायदे में रहोगे")













Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

The post is also circulating on Facebook with a similar caption.













Click here to view the post.









BOOM found that the video is from August 2021 and misidentifies the man as Mohan Yadav. The man speaking in the video is Rameshwar Sharma, BJP MLA from MP who was addressing an incident from 2021 where pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Ujjain, MP.

A reverse image search of some key frames from the viral video led us to a YouTube video uploaded by ETV Bharat on August 23, 2021. The video was titled 'BJP MLA stokes row after saying 'let them spend a few days in Taliban'.

The video carried visuals similar to the viral video, taken from a different angle. A part of Sharma's statement from the viral video can be seen in this video as well.









The description of this video clearly identifies the man as Rameshwar Sharma. It reads, "Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma reacting to the matter of anti-national slogans having been raised by some people in Ujjain, on the occasion of Moharram, has made a controversial statement. The MLA's statement has heated up political circles in the state."

Below is a comparison between Rameshwar Sharma and Mohan Yadav.













According to reports, 10 people were arrested in Ujjain, MP for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a Muharram procession in Geeta Colony on August 19, 2021. The National Security Act was invoked on 4 out of these 10 people and MP's then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also responded to the incident while saying, "Taliban culture won't be tolerated in the country."












