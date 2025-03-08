A gruesome video of a man hung upside down and beaten is being falsely shared on social media as an incident of communal violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

BOOM found that there is no communal angle to the incident in the viral video. The incident in the video is from Uttara, Dhaka, where two youngsters named - Nazim and Bokul, were hung upside down from a footbridge and brutally beaten by a mob on charges of robbery.

In the viral video, an angry mob is seen hanging a man upside down from an overbridge and beating him. Several X users are sharing it with the claim that the man in the video is a Hindu.

The video is being shared with a Hindi caption which translates to English as, "...First the Hindu was stripped naked and beaten up. Then he was hung upside down on the bridge and beaten with sticks until the Hindu from Bangladesh died..."





BOOM found that there is no communal angle to the incident in the viral video as being claimed on social media posts.



On searching with keywords related to the incident in Bangladesh, we found several news reports from February 2025. According to these reports, the incident took place in Uttara, Bangladesh, where two men named Nazim and Bokul were hung upside down and beaten by a mob on the charges of being robbers.

Bangladesh's The Business Standard had reported on February 25, 2025 on the incident quoting the Uttara police stating, "The two were hung upside down from the roof of an overbridge by a mob on charges of alleged robbery. Upon receiving information, the police rescued the two and admitted them to a nearby hospital. The two suspected robbers were identified as Bokul (40) and Nazim (35)."

The same visuals in the viral video can be seen in the news report below:





Dhaka Tribune also reported that the incident took place on the footover bridge in front of BNS Center in Uttara House Building area at around 9 pm on 25 February 2025. In this report too, the names of the two youths were stated - Bokul and Nazim.

Uttara Purba Police Station in-charge Md. Shamim Ahmed had told Bangla Tribune that upon receiving information, police reached the spot and admitted both the injured to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital.

He further added, "Initial investigation revealed that they were caught by passersby while trying to rob in the West Police Station area. After this, the passersby took them to the footover bridge and beat them up."

The police was also quoted stating that no victim had come forward claiming that they were robbed. We also found several other news reports on the same incident which had mentioned the victims names.