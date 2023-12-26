A staged video purporting to show a man urinating in the pork section of a supermarket in Holland is viral online to claim that the man is a Muslim.

BOOM found that the claims are false; the video is a prank video and the creator revealed that he did not urinate at all, the video was created using sound effects.

The short clip purports to show a man urinating in a supermarket with his back turned to the camera.

A caption on X by British far-right politician Paul Golding reads, "Muslim migrant in Holland urinates on the pork section of the supermarket."













Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

Another caption on Facebook reads, "Muslim migrant in Holland urinates on the pork section of the supermarket as another films, declaring 'we don't eat pork'. Sure, invite more like those into your countries and subsidise them. You’ll see, they will be so grateful to you."













Click here to view the post.









FACT CHECK





BOOM found that the video is staged and not real; the man who created the video revealed that he did it as a prank and that he did not actually urinate at the supermarket.

We scanned the replies of one of the viral posts online and found that a user had mentioned how the video is a prank video. The reply carried a link to a TikTok account called @buurtwachtt.













We ran a search for this account on Instagram and found that it belonged to Danny Derix, a Dutch content creator. We scanned Derix's profile and found that he had shared the viral video on December 14. A Dutch text on the viral video, roughly translated to English, read, "Where is Albert Heijn security?" Albert Heijn refers to a supermarket chain in the Netherlands.









We also found other similar videos uploaded on his Instagram page. See here and here.

Derix's Instagram bio led us to a video on his YouTube channel where he put out a clarification regarding the viral video. The video was titled 'I fooled the whole world' and was shared on December 20, 2023.









In the video he is seen talking about all the prank videos he made of himself peeing at different places and how he fooled users on his social media accounts. "I did this to play a prank on the world, to show everything can be fake on the internet. We want to make it clear to people how easy it is to spread fake news," he can be heard saying.

He also spoke about his creation process in the video and revealed how he didn't actually urinate in the videos. He used audios from unrelated YouTube videos and overlaid them in his original videos. "It's literally a sound effect that I recorded in my toilet with some plastic, recorded with my iPhone. I took the sound and added it to the original video that we recorded in the Albert Heijn," he said.

Derix also criticised Dutch politician Geert Wilders for falling for the false claims and giving the video a communal spin while sharing it on X.

BOOM has reached out to Danny Deriz for a comment, this story will be updated when he responds.







