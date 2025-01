A video of a drone show is viral on social media, with claims that it is from the Maha Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, However, BOOM found that the video is originally from a drone show held in Texas, USA, by a company called Sky Elements Drone Shows on November 26, 2024.

Sharing this video on Facebook , a user wrote, 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh, city of stars, grand drone and light show, heritage of religion and culture.'

The viral video shows thousands of drones forming the shape of Santa Claus riding a sleigh in the sky. This display, created by Sky Elements Drone Shows set a new Guinness World Record with 5,000 drones.

Fact Check: Viral video from a drone show in Texas, United States

BOOM conducted a reverse image search of the key frames from the viral video and found it posted on Instagram by Sky Elements Drones on December 6, 2024. The caption explained that the Santa Claus figure in the video was created using about 5,000 drones. Besides, a display of Santa Claus would be unusual at the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious festivals in India.

We also checked Sky Elements Drones’ official website, which confirmed that the event took place in Mansfield, Texas. The article stated: “The drone show flew high above Mansfield, just in time for Thanksgiving, ringing in the holiday festivities with a spectacular display. Alongside UVify, a world leader in swarm light show drone development and manufacturing, the drone show broke the Guinness World Record for “largest aerial display of a gingerbread village made out of drones.”

Sky Elements Drones, a U.S.-based company known for its drone shows, regularly shares similar light displays on its Instagram account.

A longer version of this particular video can also be found on the company’s YouTube channel. According to the video description, Sky Elements teamed up with UVify, a leader in drone swarm technology, to create the largest drone show in U.S. history and set a new Guinness World Record.