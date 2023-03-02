A quote has been attributed to Alaska-based singer Jewel regarding her allegedly turning down an invitation to perform at King Charles III's coronation. BOOM found that the quote is false, and is being shared as a joke.

74 year-old King Charles III's coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London, UK. A fake quote attributed to Jewel, short for Jewel Kilcher, is being shared in this context.

The claim is being shared with the caption, "Champion! Famed Alaska singer, Jewel, has declined an invitation to perform at the coronation of King Charles III. In a statement, she said “He’s got enough big jewels that his family stole from India, he doesn’t need me.”"













BOOM found that Jewel has made no such statement and the quote has been falsely attributed to her.

We searched through her social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram and did not find any statement in relation to King Charles III's coronation. We also did not find any interview where Jewel made this statement.

The claim is being circulated amid reports of several British artists including Adele, Harry Styles, Elton John, the Spice Girls, and Ed Sheeran, among others, declining to perform at the King's coronation due to their prior commitments and packed schedules.

