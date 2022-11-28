A video showing two advocates fighting with each other in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj is circulating on social media with a false claim that it shows a spat between a judge and a lawyer; the posts further falsely claim that the incident is from Maharashtra.

BOOM found that the video shows a fight between two lawyers in the Sessions Court, Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh from October, 2022 The video shows graphic visuals of two women engaging in a fist fight and being slapped and pulled by each other at a lobby. Later, they are seen being separated from each other by security officials and people present there. The viral video has been shared widely on Facebook with a caption in English reads, "Judge v/s advocate Maharashtra court." The video has been edited to include text in English that reads, "Judge Vs Advocate in Maharashtra court." View the video here.

Fact Check BOOM ran a keywords search using "women lawyers fight" on Google and we found several news reports about the incident. The Times of India reported about the video on October 29, 2022. The headline of the article reads, "Viral video: Women lawyers slap each other, pull hair during brawl inside a court in Uttar Pradesh" The report said, two female lawyers in UP's Kasganj engaged in a vicious brawl, pulled each others' hair and rained slaps on each other, as seen in the video. According to reports, a case has been registered against the advocate of Aligarh and her associates based on the complaint of the female advocate of Kasganj.

Hindi new outlets NavBharat Times and Live Hindustan also reported about the incident on October 28, 2022.