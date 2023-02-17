A video of police personnel shooting at a man's leg after he brandished a knife in a busy market in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka is being shared with a false claim that it is from Uttar Pradesh (UP).

BOOM found that the video is not from UP but from Kalburagi in Karnataka where an accused Mohammad Fazal started creating a ruckus and brandished a machete in a busy area and threatened the crowds, following which the police surrounded him and shot at his leg and apprehended him.

The viral posts are being shared with text in Hindi that translates to, "In Uttar Pradesh, Abdul was giving open threats in the market in Yogi Baba's rule...Appeal to all Indian citizens. Don't act like this, otherwise be ready to face the consequences"

(Original text in Hindi - ठोक दिया उत्तर प्रदेश मे योगी बाबा के राज मे अब्दुल खुली धमकी बाजार में दे रहा था* सभी भारतीय नागरिकों से अपील...इस तरह की हरकत न करें, अन्यथा अंजाम भुगतने के लिए तैयार रहे)









FACT CHECK

We first ran a reverse image search on the video keyframe and found several news reports about the incident. The reports carried the same video as seen in the viral posts.

A video report by The News Minute tweteed on February 6, 2023 also carried the same video. According to the details in the report, the incident happened on February 5, 2023 in the busy market area of the Kalaburagi town in Karnataka.

The Hindustan Times report said the police were alerted by locals who saw the man threatening the crowd and brandishing a knife. It further quoted a senior official as saying, "On Sunday evening, a person by the name of Jafar came with a knife to a supermarket area of Kalaburagi and started harassing the public with arms. The police team reached the spot and told him to surrender but he started attacking the police. So, the police had to fire two rounds. He was arrested and, we are investigating him to know why he used arms and harassed the public in a busy street.”

The report carried a still from the same viral video





We then contacted the Chethan, Superitendent of Police, Kalaburagi Town who confirmed that the video is from the area and the incident happened on the evening of February 5, 2023. The SP said that the accused's name is 28-year-old Mohammad Fazal a resident of Mominapur in Kalaburagi.



