An April Fool's prank video by travel company Ixigo on a fictional AI-powered earbud assistant called 'bhAI' is viral on the internet as a real product by the company that provides real-time assistance to travelers.



BOOM found that several social media users fell for the prank commercial, and shared it as an actual product being launched by Ixigo. The link to the website provided in the commercial redirects users to a tweet by the company which clarifies that it is part of an April Fool's prank.

The video shows a traveler using the earbuds getting safety warnings, food recommendations, and even live translations from 'bhAI'. The video is shared with the caption, "Bhai " AI " in your ear ... Must listen what it says about "Samosai Wala " Future will be different"









The post is also circulating on Twitter with similar captions.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the video is a part of Ixigo's April Fool's campaign and is not an announcement for a new product.

A Google search led us to the original video of the earbuds posted by Ixigo on March 30, 2023. It was shared with the caption, "Introducing ixigo bhAI: Now travel with the power of AI in your ear! Book now: ixigobhAI.com."

Upon clicking the link, we were redirected to a tweet by Ixigo's Twitter page which read, "Maaf kar dena bhAI🙏(please forgive us brother) But we’re thrilled that you loved ixigo bhAI & joined in on all the fun😀 A special discount code is on the way for everyone who signed up! #happyaprilfoolsweek" With this, a creative reading "Happy April Fool's Week" was also attached.

BOOM also spoke to Aloke Bajpai, co-founder, Chairman, Managing Director and Group CEO of Ixigo via Twitter who confirmed that the video was a prank and not an actual product.



