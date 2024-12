A 2013 press release by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a $34 million fine to Indian company Infosys for "systemic visa fraud and abuse of immigration processes", was reported by a few media outlets as recent news.

These news reports followed viral social media posts reviving the 11-year-old news as recent, in the wake of the indictment of Indian industrialist Gautam Adani and several of his companies by U.S authorities on charges of bribery. Archives of such posts can be viewed here and here.

Jagran Enlish, India.com and NewsX are some of the news outlets we found running this report, without mentioning that it originates from a 2013 press release by the ICE, thus misrepresenting it as a recent matter. While some of these news outlets started updating their stories to reflect the fact that the information is over a decade old, archives of these articles carrying the misleading reports can be found here (Jagran English), here (India.com) and here (NewsX).

Old News Revived As Recent

A quick keyword search led us to a press release by the US ICE, detailing the allegations against Infosys, and the company agreeing to record $34 million civil settlement. BOOM noted that the press release was published on October 29, 2013.

We also found a few social media posts making this claim while linking it to the same 2013 press release (view one such post here).

Further searches around this matter led us to a statement made by Infosys on October 30, 2013 (according to page source) confirming the amount of $34 million it has agreed to pay for a civil settlement, while refuting the allegations of visa fraud.

BOOM was unable to find any recent reports of such allegations against Infosys by US authorities.