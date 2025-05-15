Pakistan Army Falsely Claims No Civilians Targetted; Uses Clipped, Edited Videos

The Pakistan government used clipped videos of Indian press briefings and news shows on Operation Sindoor, to claim that only military bases were targetted in the military conflict, between the two countries, with no strikes on civilian areas.

In a press briefing on May 12, 2025, Pakistan's Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DGISPR), Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, played a montage of videos of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addressing journalists and clipping from Indian news channel Aaj Tak.

At the 32-minute mark, Chaudhry, in his live press briefing with other defence chiefs, plays the video montage, drawing attention to it and adding, "...That is how the Indian Ministry of Defence itself reported this." The video then shows IAF officer Vyomika Singh addressing the Indian media and talking about damages on Indian military infrastructure by Pakistan and elaborating on strikes on Indian Air Force stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj.

The ISPR's video then goes on show portions of a news show by Aaj Tak, to falsely claim that the channel was talking about a state of panic among Indian citizens.

BOOM found that the video montage uses clipped portions of Singh's original briefing and the news show to make the false claim that only military installations were targeted in India. We also compared the original briefing by Singh with the video aired by Pakistan's officials and found that it omitted several portions about damage to civilian areas including medicare centres.

Fact Check

BOOM first noticed at least nine jump cuts in the video of Vyomika Singh as shown by DG of ISPR and traced the original to the May 10, 2025 press briefing in India.

In the original, streamed live on the Press Information Bureau's YouTube Channel, Singh addresses the media from the 6.35 minute mark, speaking for more than four minutes. In the DG ISPR video she is shown to be speaking only for a minute and 5 seconds.

Singh also accuses Pakistan's defence forces of violations, detailing civilian areas that were targeted including a medicare centre and school premises at the air bases of Srinagar, Awantipora and Udhampur, clipped out from the DGISPR briefing to make the claim that only military installations were hit. The video also misleadingly omits details on Indian civilians, who died as a result of drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan, only showing her talking about damage to military stations in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri and Akhnoor sectors.

Singh also mentions about attacks attempted at 26 locations and states that the Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised the threats

In the original briefing, Singh says, "Heavy exchange of artillery mortars and small-arm fire in these sectors." Moreover, Singh’s comments about Pakistan moving troops into forward areas, were also clipped out.

Below is a comparison of both the speeches.

The transcript of Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh's original speech can be read here.

Clipped Footage Of Aaj Tak

The DG ISPR also showed two clipped footages of Aaj Tak to further support the false claim that news in India only reported on attacks to military bases and how it caused panic.

In the original video, aired on May 10, 2025 on Aaj Tak, the anchor is in fact reporting on the state in Pakistan, claiming that it is the citizens there who are panicking. The word 'Pakistan' has been clipped out in the DG ISPR's briefing.