A photo of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is viral on social media with the claim that he attended the wedding of American billionaire George Soros' son, Alexander Soros. The image purportedly shows Gandhi congratulating Soros and his spouse, Huma Abedin, a former political aide to Hillary Clinton. However, BOOM found that the image is AI generated.

The claim went viral after Soros and Abedin got married in New York on June 14, 2025. The Claim This AI-generated image of Rahul Gandhi is being circulated on Facebook and X alongside photos from the wedding of Soros and Abedin. Users sharing the post are claiming that Gandhi is celebrating the wedding of George Soros' son while his mother, Sonia Gandhi, is hospitalised. Archive link. What We Found: AI Generated Image While analysing the image, we noticed that the hand shapes of Gandhi, Soros, and Abedin appear distorted 1. Image is AI generated BOOM analysed the image using AI detection tools. Hive Moderation indicated a 99.9 percent probability that the image was AI-generated, while the tool Wasitai also confirmed that it was created using artificial intelligence.