Toolkit Case: Edited Image Of Greta Thunberg In A Train Resurfaces

An edited image of Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg enjoying a hearty meal as poverty stricken children stare from outside a window is viral on social media with misleading claims.

One such caption viral with the image reads, ''Thanks @sudhirchaudhary ji for exposing her. #AskGretaWhy''

The edited image has resurfaced after Thunberg tweeted in favour of the ongoing farmers' protest. Thunberg also shared a tweet featuring a toolkit on February 4, which was slammed for its alleged links to a Khalistani conspiracy against India. She had later deleted and shared an 'updated' version of the toolkit. She was heavily trolled for the now deleted toolkit that urged for massive protests.

Bengaluru-based activist Disha Ravi has been arrested by Delhi Police for her alleged links with the toolkit so far.

Another tweet reads, "India ask these anti forces #AskGretaWhy" Tweet has been archived here.

Another caption reads, ''Ye hum hai, Ye humara propaganda hai, Aur ye hum exposed ho rahe hain ...#AskGretaWhy.'' It has been archived here.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found the original image from January 22, 2019 on Greta Thunberg's official Twitter account. The caption of the tweet reads "Lunch in Denmark", and she is seen sitting in front of a lavish spread in a train. Rows of trees in the woods are visible from the window.

We further cropped the section which shows the children and ran a reverse image search; the image led us to a report by Reuters from August 23, 2007. The report carried the same photograph of the children sitting, clicked by Reuters' photographer, Stephanie Hancock. According to the caption, the image shows children living in the forests near the village of Bodouli (Central African Republic). They are sitting at a makeshift camp made for the internally displaced persons. The report talks about "government soldiers attacking Korosigna without warning in January 2006, as a part of a two-year-old bush war fought against rag-tag rebels across northern parts of the former French colony".





Edited image viral in 2019

The same edited image was viral earlier in 2019. We found an article on English news outlet, Metro's website from September 27, 2019, titled, "Fury over fake photo of Greta Thunberg eating lunch in front of poor children". According to the report, son of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro shared the fake photo of Thunberg eating lunch in front of poor children.





