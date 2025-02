A set of viral images claiming to show results of pre-poll surveys conducted by the India Today group and predicting a lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party, in the upcoming Delhi elections, is fake.

BOOM found that all the graphics are fake with no such official pre-poll survey conducted by the India Today channel or any other news subsidiary of the group for the Delhi elections.

The national capital, Delhi, goes to polls on February 5, 2025 across all its constituencies. The campaign saw a fierce fight between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The results are set to be announced on February 8, 2025.

The viral image carrying the logo of the India Today group, features results from all the constituencies in Delhi allotting 48 seats to BJP, 22 seats to AAP and zero seats to Congress.

The graphic also shows the vote share percentage alloting 50.20% to BJP, 41.00% to AAP, 4.46 to Congress and 4.34 to others.







Click here to see post and here for the archive.

Similarly designed fake pre-poll surveys, all showing the BJP leading from different areas like Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, Chhatarpur, Jangpura and New Delhi are viral on Facebook and X.









Fact Check

BOOM ran a specific keyword search to find more details on pre-poll survey conducted by news sites India Today and AajTak, but did not find any results on their official platforms.

When we analysed the viral graphic, we found that the viral graphic includes the India Today group's old logo and not the current one as seen on their official website.

Upon further search, we found a statement posted on X by the official handle of Aaj Tak calling the graphics out as fake and clarifying that the channel and the group had not conducted any exit polls for the Delhi elections.

CLARIFICATION



Fake polls, falsely attributed to Aaj Tak and India Today, are currently being circulated ahead of the Delhi Elections 2025. The India Today Group has not conducted any exit polls for Delhi.#IndiaTodayGroup #AajTak #IndiaToday | @AajTak pic.twitter.com/wUzavDzjaH — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 3, 2025

Click here to see post.