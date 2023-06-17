A set of old visuals are being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows the destruction caused after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on June 15, 2023. BOOM found that several of the visuals in the viral video are taken from Cyclone Fani which hit Odisha in April 2019.

High-speed winds uprooted trees and caused road blockages and property damage in several areas of Gujarat in the aftermath of the Cyclone.

The 30 seconds video shows visuals of a bus being turned over and rooftops and people being blown away by the cyclone's wind speed.



The video is being shared with the caption, "Praying for my Gujarat".







The same video is also being shared on YouTube with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that several of the visuals seen in the viral video are old and from Cyclone Fani hitting Odisha in April 2019.

The visual of a bus being overturned, another visual of a roof being blown off, and a clip of a group of girls being tripped over by high wind speeds are from videos taken during Cyclone Fani hitting Odisha in 2019.



We ran a keyword search using the hints seen in the visuals and search results showed that they have been taken from videos that were uploaded in 2019.









A similar compilation of videos from Cyclone Fani uploaded on May 4, 2019, can be seen below. The visuals seen in the below collage match the video below.

Below at 15 seconds, 25 seconds, and 1.53 minutes the same visuals can be seen as in the viral video.





The video of a group of girls holding a door while high-speed winds blow and they fall down was shot during Cyclone Fani hitting Bhuvneshwar, Odisha. The visauls were reported to be from a girl's hosel by Konark Live which was uploaded on May 4, 2019.





The second visual in the viral video of a petrol pump being battered was also taken during Cyclone Fani when it hit Odisha back in May 2019. We can see the same visuals in the below YouTube video uploaded in May 2019.

One of the videos of a car being overturned due to strong winds and water is from Cyclone Vardah which struck Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in 2016. The same visuals can be seen in the below news report from 2016





The same video was being shared in 2019 falsely claiming that it is from Cyclone Fani. BOOM had debunked the same video back in May 2019 when it was misreported as from Cyclone Fani.



