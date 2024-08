A video of Democratic Youth Federation of India workers packing essential goods for areas affected by the devastating landslide in Wayanad, Kerala, is being falsely shared with the false claim that they are Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers.

Kerala's Wayanad district was hit with severe landslides on July 30, 2024, that has resulted in at least 300 missing and around 200 deaths according to Kerala ADGP M R Ajith Kumar reported PTI on August 2, 2024. Three days after the landslides in Mundakkai region in Wayanad district, massive search and rescue operations are still ongoing.



The viral video was posted on X by the handle @amiXtrader, in a reply to a post with the caption, "RSS helpling Wayanad people and working day and night, also collecting food and distributes to needed ones"





BOOM found that the aid workers in the viral video are from DYFI’s Youth Brigade, who were collecting relief supplies for Wayanad landslide victims. The woman seen assisting and helping in the viral video is Malayalam actress Nikhila Vimal, who had joined their efforts.

Taking a hint from the replies to the video stating that they are not RSS workers, we ran a keyword search and found that several news reports on the incident stating that the Malayalam actress had joined volunteers at the Taliparamba Collection Centre in Kannur, set by up DYFI, to pack and dispatch essential goods to the affected areas. DYFI is a youth wing organisation affiliated to the ruling Communist Party of India (Maxist) in the state.





Additionally, we found that the video was first posted on Instagram by DYFI Kerala on July 31, 2024, with the caption when translated to English reads, "Film star Nikhila Vimal DYFI is active in the Thalipparamba Collection Center, which collects necessary items to Wayanad. #youthbrigade #dyfikerala"