No, This Video Does Not Show Afghans Rushing Into Kabul Airport

BOOM found that the viral video is from January 2019 showing American football fans entering the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States

By - Anmol Alphonso
Loading...
  |  23 Aug 2021 3:36 PM GMT
No, This Video Does Not Show Afghans Rushing Into Kabul Airport

A 2019 video showing fans rushing inside a stadium before an American football game in Arlington, Texas is being shared with the false claim that it is from Kabul Airport showing the chaotic evacuation after the takeover by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The 11 seconds video shows a large crowd rushing into a building as soon as the gates are opened.

The fall of Kabul city on August 15, 2021, to the hardline Islamic militants led to evacuations by the United States and several nations scrambling to get their citizens out of the country.

Soon videos emerged with chaotic scenes of thousands gathered at the Kabul airport, and a video showing a few Afghans trying to desperately cling on to a US Air Force plane as it was taking off from the runway and some falling to their death.

The video is being shared with the caption, "Surreal footage from Kabul airport as soon as it opened this morning."

Click here to view

Viral on Twitter


Click here to view


Click here to view

Also Read: Digital Creation Shared As Afghan Escaping On An Aircraft Wing

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from January 2019 showing fans entering the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States, which is the home of the Dallas Cowboys, an American football team before their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

We found replies by several users to the viral post pointing out that the video from AT&T Stadium when the doors were opened for the Cowboys vs. Seahawks game. The original video was tweeted on January 6, 2019, on Twitter by journalist Jon Machota who covers the Dallas Cowboys for The Athletic.

In the original video, which is clearer than the viral video, we can spot sports merchandise being sold. Additionally the sequence of events in the viral video match with the original video.

sports merchandise being sold

Sports Illustrated also had tweeted the same video with the caption, "AT&T stadium looks like Black Friday before the internet existed."

On comparing the shots in the video with stills from Google street view of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, we found that both matched. One can spot the same glass doors and signboards.


The same video was previously fact-checked by local news outlet Dallas Morning News on August 18, 2021.

BOOM has been debunking viral misinformation and disinformation since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. You can view our fact-check articles in the thread below.


Claim Review :   Footage shows Afghans entering Kabul airport as soon as it opened after Taluban takeover
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News FactCheck Kabul Airport Afghanistan Texas United States Taliban Taliban takeover 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News

📝Stay updated with all our latest fact check stories.
Show Full Article
Next Story