No, This Video Does Not Show Afghans Rushing Into Kabul Airport

A 2019 video showing fans rushing inside a stadium before an American football game in Arlington, Texas is being shared with the false claim that it is from Kabul Airport showing the chaotic evacuation after the takeover by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The 11 seconds video shows a large crowd rushing into a building as soon as the gates are opened.

The fall of Kabul city on August 15, 2021, to the hardline Islamic militants led to evacuations by the United States and several nations scrambling to get their citizens out of the country.

Soon videos emerged with chaotic scenes of thousands gathered at the Kabul airport, and a video showing a few Afghans trying to desperately cling on to a US Air Force plane as it was taking off from the runway and some falling to their death.

The video is being shared with the caption, "Surreal footage from Kabul airport as soon as it opened this morning."

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from January 2019 showing fans entering the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States, which is the home of the Dallas Cowboys, an American football team before their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

We found replies by several users to the viral post pointing out that the video from AT&T Stadium when the doors were opened for the Cowboys vs. Seahawks game. The original video was tweeted on January 6, 2019, on Twitter by journalist Jon Machota who covers the Dallas Cowboys for The Athletic.

AT&T Stadium doors have opened for Cowboys vs. Seahawks pic.twitter.com/UTl68lVNwr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 5, 2019

In the original video, which is clearer than the viral video, we can spot sports merchandise being sold. Additionally the sequence of events in the viral video match with the original video.

sports merchandise being sold

Sports Illustrated also had tweeted the same video with the caption, "AT&T stadium looks like Black Friday before the internet existed."

AT&T stadium looks like Black Friday before the internet existed pic.twitter.com/j5Foyo9PVd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 5, 2019

On comparing the shots in the video with stills from Google street view of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, we found that both matched. One can spot the same glass doors and signboards.





The same video was previously fact-checked by local news outlet Dallas Morning News on August 18, 2021.

BOOM has been debunking viral misinformation and disinformation since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. You can view our fact-check articles in the thread below.

