A video showing missiles destroying a group of tanks driving down a road is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows Hamas militants attacking and destroying Israeli tanks in the Gaza strip. BOOM that the claims are false and the clip is a simulation from the video game Arma 3.

The Islamic militant group which governs the Gaza strip reported clashes with Israeli troops in the north-west and southern Gaza Strip, as tanks and other armoured vehicles advanced on its main city. The armed wing of Hamas - The al-Qassam Brigades stated that it fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli forces adding that troops were “invading the southern Gaza axis” , reported the Guardian. The militant group also claimed that it had targeted two Israeli tanks and bulldozers in north-west Gaza with missiles.

After the October 7, 2023 attack by the Islamic militant group on Israeli troops which killed 1400 Israelis and had taken 200 hostages, Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes in the Gaza strip and has reportedly expanded its ground operations and is advancing on Gaza City from two directions, with tanks reported to be on the main north-south road. According to Gaza's Ministry of Health more than 8,000 Palestinians, including many woman and children have been killed so far in these Israeli airstrikes.

The viral video is being shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, "Hamas' Kornet missiles destroyed Israeli tanks and US Delta Forces entering Gaza"







Click here to view



The same video is being shared on Facebook with the same false claim. The caption of the post with the video reads, "10 Minutes Ago! Hamas' Kornet missiles destroyed Israeli tanks and US Delta Forces entering Gaza"







Click here to view



FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral video is has been taken from the simulation video game Arma 3.

BOOM has previously debunked several such videos taken from video games that have been falsely linked to the recent Israel - Hamas conflict.



We ran a selected keyword search with the same viral caption and found that the same video was previously uploaded on a YouTube channel - 'PRO LLR' on October 29, 2023, stating in the caption that it is from the video game Arma 3.

The caption of the video reads, "This video is a virtual game simulation. The battle simulation may differ from the actual one. We simulate articles that appear in the news. ARMA Game Play Video."

The visuals in this longer 12.45 minutes video match with the shorter viral video and show that it is taken from here.





Click here to view





