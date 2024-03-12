A photo of Anant Ambani from news interview is being shared on Facebook by a scam page, with a clickbait headline claiming he made scandalous and controversial remarks that were caught on camera. The post when clicked on, leads users to a dubious website promoting bitcoins and promising investors to double their returns,

BOOM found that it is scam with the photo from Anant Ambani's interview being used as bait to get people to click on the link and dupe people out of their money.



Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, launched a PR blitzkrieg for his pre-wedding celebrations with Radhika Merchant; attended by several prominent celebrities. The Ambani scion has also launched Vantara, an ambitious wildlife conservation project in Jamnagar, Gujarat, that aims to rescue and rehabilitate animals with special focus on elephants.

The non-stop coverage of the Ambani festivivties by news channels has led to several scammers jumping on the bandwagon.

A dubious link is being shared on Facebook with the caption, "CNBC-TV18 management refuses to comment on the scandal surrounding its interview “Vantara (Star of the Forest)”"





BOOM also received the another link with the same screenshot on our WhatsApp helpline number (+91 77009 06588) with a request to verify.





Clicking on the link on the viral post, takes us to fake webpage impersonating a BBC news story with the headline, "Bank of India sues Anant Ambani for his remarks on live television TV shows".





This fake article goes on to claim that Anant Ambani during an interview with "Humans of Bombay" said that his assistant earned money using the "1X Alrex platform" and has become rich. Futher on in the article it claims that Anant Ambani made the interviewee also register on the platform, who also earned an immediate profit.

It lists the steps for user to register and invest. This can be seen below:





Additionally on refreshing the page, the page carried another news headline, "CNBC-TV18 management refuses to comment on the scandal surrounding its interview “Vantara (Star of the Forest)”





On clicking the link mentioned on the website, it takes us to the crypto scam page named "1X Alrex" which asks users to register and invest in Crypto.

FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral link is using a photo from Anant Ambani's recent interview with India Today's Rahul Kanwal as a clickbait to get users to click on the link which takes them to a crypto scam page.

The link takes us to a page that asks the user to register and invest in bitcoin to make "950 dollars to 2200 dollars daily", with the "world's most intelligent crypto software"









This is clear sign that the link is fake and does not host any controversial interview of Anant Ambani and is only being used as a clickbait.

Additionally, the viral caption with the link claims that it is a CNBC TV-18 interview, however the screenshot is taken from an interview Ambani gave India Today's Rahul Kanwal when he and Radhika Merchant had visited Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh for the Ram Mandir inauguration in January 2024.

The viral photo has been taken from the below interview



