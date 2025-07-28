A disturbing video from Gujarat of a murdered elderly couple, is viral with a false claim that the incident is from Uttar Pradesh. The video is one of the many from the state, where viral rumours of robberies has has caused panic among villagers, at times resorting to violence.

The Claim:

The 1 minute 38 second video of mutilated bodies of an elderly couple kept in the verandah of a ransacked house, is viral with the caption, "Rumours in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur that a group of theifs are roaming in villages using drone to check houses and kill them and the looting their home".

We received the video on our WhatsApp Tipline number, 7700906588, requesting verification.

The video is viral as Telipura in Saharanpur district and Moradabad and Sambhal districts

What We Found:

1. News Reports On The Incident

We found news stories from with a screengrab from the same video, reporting the incident as a theft-murder of two senior citizens in Banaskantha, Gujarat on June 15, 2025. Media reports identified the victims as Jasra village residents, Varadhaji Motiji Chaudhary and Hoshiji Varadhaji Chaudhary, a married couple aged between 60-65 years.

The victims were murdered by their neighbours, father and son Shamla and Suresh Patel, allegedly as part of a larger black magic ritual.

2. Banaskantha Police Confirm Viral Video From Gujarat, Not UP

We then reached out to the investigating Agathala police, who confirmed that the incident was from Gujarat.

Speaking to BOOM, constable Deva Chaudhary said that the video was likely recorded the day after the crime came to light, highlighting that the video was shot by a uniformed policeman. He added that the accused claimed that they had a dream, wherein, Mamadev (a tantrik) said killing the couple would bring them wealth. They also claimed that the victim's jewellery and belongins would be the sacrificial offering.

"They tried to to pass off the murder as a robbery,” Chaudhary said, also confirming that the video was not from Uttar Pradesh.